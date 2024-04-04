Proposal to Ban Street Harassment in Ashfield District

Street harassment, including catcalling, and using a vehicle in an annoying way could be banned for the entire Ashfield district under a new council proposal. Offenders could face a fixed penalty notice if they break the Public Space Protection Order (PSPO). Ashfield District Council’s current PSPO, which covers anti-social behaviour relating to alcohol, dogs and urination in public spaces, is due to expire later this year.

The cabinet is likely to propose that it be extended for another three years, with more sources of public nuisance to be added. The ban on street harassment would include making inappropriate sexual comments, and other actions which could scare or intimidate people. It is intended to protect women and girls from inappropriate behaviour. A council-run survey of 140 female Ashfield residents found that 60 per cent had been verbally abused in public spaces, and 70 per cent believed they had been followed

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A Magical Cafe in Sutton-in-AshfieldDiscover a cafe called Wizards Den in Sutton-in-Ashfield, a market town in the UK, that offers a unique Harry Potter-themed experience.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

To ban or not to ban, the case for reformulating ultra-processed foodsDespite concerns about ultra-processed foods (UPFs) and non-communicable diseases (NCDs), evidence of causality remains unclear; reformulating UPFs may offer significant health advantages.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

HSBC Town Street Horsforth: New plans for former bank branch on Leeds town high street unveiledA former high street bank in a Leeds town could be transformed into five apartments if new plans are approved.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Hamas rejects latest ceasefire proposal as Israel slams UN resolutionAs the war in Gaza grinds through its sixth month, both Israel and Hamas have insisted that their own versions of victory are in sight.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

This Morning's Sam Thompson breaks silence on Zara McDermott proposalEXCLUSIVE: Sam Thompson has opened up about his plans to propose to long-term girlfriend Zara McDermott after rumours of an engagement began spreading on social media

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Inside Emmerdale's Paddy and Mandy's 25 year romance after fairytale proposalMandy Dingle has a big decision to make in Emmerdale as her ex-husband, Paddy Kirk, pops the question for the second time - but will she say 'yes' after their very long history?

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »