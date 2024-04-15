Promotion to Premier League Requires Hard Work, Says Ex-Leeds United Loanee

Whoever gets promoted to the Premier League will have a "lot of work to do" in the summer to give themselves a fighting chance of being competitive in the top flight. That is the verdict of ex- Leeds United loanee Michael Gray ahead of the Championship run-in.

Ipswich Town failed to capitalise on the Whites' slip up on Saturday, drawing at home to Middlesbrough. There are two points separating the top three, albeit second-placed Leicester do have a game in hand over Ipswich and United.Gray reckons the automatic promotion battle will go to the final day. He told Sky Sports: "It's that tight and we know all the sides at the top of the table are slipping up.

Next up for the Whites is a trip to the Riverside to take on Middlesbrough a week today. After the Boro clash, United visit Queens Park Rangers before rounding off their campaign at home to Southampton. Get Leeds United news to your phone with our WhatsApp community Want the inside track on transfers? There's now a way you can get breaking news and the best reads sent straight to your device. By joining the Leeds United community on WhatsApp, you'll see the biggest and best stories as soon as they happen.No one else in the community will be able to see your personal information and you will only receive messages from the Leeds Live sports team.

