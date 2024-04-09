Promising Cliftonville teenager on trial with Arsenal

From Manchester City to Arsenal , not to mention Manchester United , Liverpool and countless others in between, the future looks very bright for Coran Madden . The Cliftonville teenager is currently on trial with Premier League leaders Arsenal , the latest English giants to be keeping a close eye on a player hailed as the 'Golden Child' of academy football here. The 15-year-old has already been across the water for trials with clubs including Manchester United , Newcastle United and Manchester City .

Other clubs interested in the talented teen include Liverpool, Everton, Southampton and Leicester City, while he's also wanted by some Irish League sides including Premiership champions Larne. "Coran is over at Arsenal this week. He has been super for us this season. Even for the Under 18s he has been exceptional. And he is not on his own, there are so many more youngsters at our academy who people have never spoken about," explained Cliftonville Head of Youth Marc Smyth. "Manchester City liked Coran, Manchester United liked him, and the others. Everywhere he has gone he has done really well and he hasn't looked out of place. And what will be, will be for the kid. "He turns 16 next February so has time on his side. He is a great kid with the right temperament, and he is an outstanding player." Madden isn't the only young Cliftonville prospect on the radar of cross-channel clubs

