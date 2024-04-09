Prominent campaigner to give evidence in Post Office Horizon IT inquiry

Prominent campaigner Alan Bates will give evidence to the Post Office Horizon IT inquiry, as the investigation enters a significant phase. Mr Bates founded the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance, and led a group of 555 subpostmasters who took the Post Office to the High Court over the scandal. His story recently became the subject of an ITV drama titled Mr Bates vs The Post Office , starring Toby Jones .

Glitches in the Horizon IT system used by the Post Office meant money looked as if it was missing from many branch accounts, when in fact it was not. The scandal, which was ongoing from 1999 until 2015, represents one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in UK legal history and more than 100 subpostmasters have had their convictions quashed by the Court of Appeal. The inquiry is now entering phases five and six, which will look at governance, redress and how the Post Office and others responded. Other prominent witnesses soon to give evidence include Lord Arbuthnot, member of the Horizon Compensation Advisory Board and former MP for North East Hampshire, who campaigned for years on behalf of subpostmasters. Former chief executive Paula Vennells, who led the Post Office at the height of the scandal, will face the inquiry in late May. Ms Vennells, who led Post Office Ltd between 2012 and 2019, has come under fire over why hundreds of subpostmasters were wrongly prosecuted for fraud and false accounting under her watc

