Prolific Shoplifter Punches Tesco Worker After Stealing Vodka

This is the moment a prolific shoplifter punched a Tesco worker in the face when she was confronted in a car park after stealing four bottles of vodka. Joleen Maughan, 37, also threatened staff with a needle when they followed her out of the store as she tried to make off with the £96 worth of alcohol. CCTV footage shows her picking out the bottles of booze and putting them in her bag, before she sneakily covers the loot with a coat over her shoulder.

But on her way out of the Tesco extra store at Serpentine Green in Hampton, near Peterborough, staff became aware of the theft and pursued her. The three staff members eventually closed in and surrounded Maughan but she refused to give up the goods. Joleen Maughan, 37, also threatened staff with a needle when they followed her out of the store as she tried to make off with the £96 worth of alcohol The prolific shoplifter punched a Tesco worker in the face when she was confronted in a car park after stealing four bottles of vodka CCTV footage shows her picking out the bottles of booze and putting them in her bag The experienced thief then sneakily covers the loot with a coat over her shoulder - before walking brazely out of the store When one member of staff attempts to grab the bottles out of her bag - Maughan twists and punches her straight in the face. Police were called to the area and found Maughan nearb

