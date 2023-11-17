Project D Opens New Kiosk in Nottingham, Offering Free Doughnuts

Hundreds of people queued to get their hands on a free doughnut when Project D opened its new kiosk in Nottingham's. Locals are no strangers to the name as the sweet treats were on sale briefly in Treat Kitchen's confectionery store at the shopping centre's entrance before it closed its doors in January. Now Project D is back, in a new location on the ground floor, outside Card Factory and The Works.

Day one got off to a flying start with pink-sprinkled Homers and biscoff Bad Boys flying off the shelves. The first 500 customers received a free doughnut and the first three in the queue were rewarded with a a mega-sized Homer doughnut. Ashleigh Hall, 22, of Ilkeston, was first in line and said it was great news that Project D was back in Nottingham.She said:"The Bueno one is my favourite. They have loads of filling in - it's just so nice. It's good value too. I used to get them delivered during Covid. I think it will be booming." Joining her was Hannah Bunce, 29, of Ilkeston, who said:"We came to Nottingham especially for this. They just taste really nic

