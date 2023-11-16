Progress Toward Eradication of Dracunculiasis

In a recent report published in the journal Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR), researchers summarise the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC's) progress toward globally eradicating dracunculiasis. The colloquially named 'guinea worm infection' is a little-known yet severe water-borne infection endemic to many parts of Asia and Africa.

This report highlights previously unknown statistics from January to June 2023 and discusses pending regions and interventions needed to completely eliminate the hitherto untreatable disease

