Progress Made on Construction of New Nottinghamshire Village

Progress is being made on the construction of a new building which will eventually form part of wider plans for a new Nottinghamshire village. Former farmland at Top Wighay, off the A611 near Linby and Hucknall, will eventually house 805 homes, a primary school and skills centre. In the more immediate future, visible progress is now being made on the construction of a new headquarters for Nottinghamshire County Council.

The Conservative-led authority is moving out of its historic County Hall home in West Bridgford, given that it reportedly costs £1.7 million a year to operate and maintain it. The cost of essential maintenance over the next 12 years is predicted to be more than £30 million, whilst an additional £28 million would also be needed to bring County Hall up to "modern environmental standards." The new headquarters, set to be named Oak House, is due to be finished in early 2025 and new pictures show that the frame of the building is now taking shap

