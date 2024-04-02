Progress made on building new homes at former Virgin Media site in Nottingham

Significant progress is being made on the building of nearly 100 new homes at a former Virgin Media site in Nottingham as the project nears completion. Some residents have already moved into the Nottingham Community Housing Association (NCHA) development of 82 homes. The development includes 57 rental properties and 25 shared ownership homes, with work having started in September 2022. It came after Virgin Media left its former office, off Daleside Road between Sneinton and Colwick.

The aim was for the project to be completed this spring and photos now show the build is nearing completion. Up to 210 staff had worked at Virgin Media's Diamond Plaza offices, but jobs were transferred and some staff relocated during the transition. Joanne Hill, Assistant Director of Development and Sales, Development at NCHA, previously said: "The response to these affordable new homes has been really positive.

