Professional Rat Catcher Receives Mean Messages and Threats

A professional rat catcher has been getting lots of mean messages and threats because of his job. Kieran Sampler, 29, made a Facebook page called Yorkshire Rat Pack to share his work and help other rat catchers. But since 2018, some people who don't like hunting have sent him hundreds of nasty comments. They've even made remarks about his little girl and his mum. But Kieran, who has caught about 50,000 rats, doesn't let the messages bother him. He just shrugs them off.

He told us: "There's 67,000 people from all around the world who follow us on Facebook." Someone from Scotland even called him and said threatening things, but Kieran didn't take it seriously. He gets lots of messages but he just ignores them, reports the Mirror. Kieran also said: "With my company, my address is online so you do get people messaging you asking why I'm doing this but stuff needs to be controlled. I take my job very seriously because there's a lot of diseases that I can pick up

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Professional rat catcher receives death threats for doing his jobKieran Sampler, 29, has been a professional rat catcher for the past 10 years and has killed an estimated 50,000 rats in his career - but he's now receiving death threats

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Rat catcher who caught rat size of a dog warns they're 'getting bigger'Kieran Sampler has killed about 50,000 rats during his lifetime

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Yorkshire rat catcher says he gets hundreds of death threats because of his jobA Yorkshire rat catcher says he's received hundreds of death threats and hate comments - because of his job.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Yorkshire rat-catcher and daughter, 4, get 'death threats from hunt saboteurs'Wakefield dad Kieran Sampler opened up about the menacing calls and messages he's been receiving

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Sean Murphy, the Braves’ All-Atar catcher, lands on IL with oblique injuryFor the Atlanta Braves, the satisfaction of pulling away to a lopsided Opening Day road win over the Philadelphia Phillies was tempered by news that catcher Sean Murphy will go on the 10-day disabled list with a left oblique strain. Murphy was injured when he swung and foul-tipped a pitch in the seventh inning of the Braves’ 9-3 win Friday.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Dodgers, catcher Will Smith agree to 10-year, $140 million contract extension: SourceSince his debut in 2019, Smith leads all catchers (min. 1,500 plate appearances) with a 128 wRC+ while producing an .840 OPS.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »