Producer reassures fans that Bluey is not ending

A producer of the hit animation Bluey has reassured parents and kids 'it's not the end' after worried fans were left confused by a cryptic conclusion to the latest episode. Bluey , the animated children's TV show which features a playful family of animated dogs, left fans concerned the popular Australian series could be coming to an end. The latest episode of the current series showed a 'For Sale' sign outside the Heelers' much-loved home in a suburb of Brisbane, Queensland.
It was also the first episode in all three series to end without any music. The next episode is called 'The Sign' and will have an extra-long runtime of 28 minutes. But a producer quashed online rumours the orange and blue canines might disappear from their screens. Sam Moor told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: 'It's just the question that's on everyone's lips - no it's not the end for Bluey, I'm sure we've got many more surprises in store for you.' When asked if this was a new update, she replied: 'We have more in store and we're thinking what will be next as well.' After the 48th episode aired, worried fans took to social media to voice their fears the third series of the hit cartoon about the life of a blue heeler puppy Bluey, her little sister Bingo and parents Bandit and Chilli, could be the las
Bluey Animation TV Show Producer Fans Ending Episode Rumours Update Series Characters
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »
Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »