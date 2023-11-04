Pro Wrestler Slammed for Comparing Scottish Women to Shrek

A pro wrestler has been slammed for comparing Scottish women to Shrek after starring in the WWE show in Glasgow. Grayson Waller, 33, was in town for the WWE show at the Hydro earlier this week. He posted the controversial comments on Twitter, which is now known as X, alongside a selfie. The snap, which showed him in a dark jacket and black hat, was taken on the corner of St Vincent Street and Buchanan Street in Glasgow city centre

. The Australian captioned the post: "Scotland is great! It’s dark before 5pm, freezing cold and all the women look and talk like Shrek". Scottish fans were quick to stick up for themselves, their loved ones and their country. One said: "Meet me in Dundee and say it to my face", while another added: "watch your back". A third posted "Respect our country. But anyway can say alot about America", while a fourth said: "Chill out and have some Irn Bru". A fifth wrote: "Basically winter tbf you clown. Kinda meant to be cold". And a sixth said: "you suck Grayson waller". When asked for their view on Waller's comments by the Daily Record, a spokesperson for the Scottish Feminist Network said: "Who is Grayson and why should we care what he thinks?" Waller - real name Matthew Farrelly - is a 'heel' in wrestling - the pantomime villain of the sport, who regularly tries to rile fans with his comments. Join the Daily Record's WhatsApp community here and get the latest news sent straight to your message

