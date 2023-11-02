Pro-Palestinian Thugs Target Starbucks and McDonald's in Anti-Israeli Boycott Movement

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

Gangs of pro-Palestinian thugs smashing windows at Starbucks and releasing mice in McDonald's are being whipped by an anti-Israeli boycott movement spreading across social media. BDS Movement - which stands for boycotts, divestments and sanctions - has been urging supporters to put 'pressure' on companies that are perceived as being supportive of Israel. It has attractive intense criticism for its use of inflammatory terms like 'apartheid', 'genocide' and 'settler colonialist' to describe Israel, while groups and individuals associated with the movement have been accused of antisemitic rhetoric. An Instagram post last week named McDonald's as one of the chains it was targeting, alongside a host of other high street names. A McDonald's in Keighley, West Yorkshire, was struck last night by yobs draped in Palestinian flags who shoved their way inside before releasing stick insects. Video of the apparent aftermath appears to indicate that its windows were also smashed. Meanwhile, protesters have released mice into three McDonald's branches in Birmingham, with some filmed calling for a 'boycott' of the chain. It appears to have been targeted after an Israeli franchisee offered discounts to soldiers and security force

