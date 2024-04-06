Pro-Palestine Protesters March in London for Al Quds Day

Hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters marched through London today for Al Quds Day while Israel supporters staged a counter rally outside Parliament . Around 1,000 activists gathered outside the Home Office in central London on Friday before marching towards Downing Street, with some carrying signs with the message, 'From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free'.
They later passed by a counter-protest in Parliament Square where dozens of pro-Israel supporters turned out, waving Israeli flags and chanting for the release of hostages being held by Hamas. The Metropolitan Police said it made ten arrests during the protests on Friday, with one man arrested on suspicion of inciting racial hatred after an Israeli flag was burned near the stage in Richmond Terrace. Another man was also arrested after he was heard making a homophobic remark, while another man was arrested for assaulting an emergency worker
