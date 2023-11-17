Pro-Palestine Protesters in London March Wearing Keffiyeh Scarves

His head draped in the keffiyeh scarf , the young man stood in Hyde Park last Saturday ready to march through London alongside pro-Palestine protesters. To ensure not even the colour of his eyes could be seen, he topped off his headgear with a pair of sunglasses. Walking past him were poppy-wearing people in dark clothes. They were heading for the afternoon's Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall.

'Why is he hiding his face?', I heard one middle-aged man ask his wife, putting a protective arm around her shoulder as they pushed their way through the crowds waving Palestinian flags. Quite why so many protesters feel the need to cover their face is far from clear. Picture shows protesters during the Free Palestine March The distinctive scarf, a symbol of Palestinian nationalism, has become an essential accessory among many pro-Palestine marchers Why indeed? But the keffiyeh-wearer was not alone in doing so. The distinctive scarf, a symbol of Palestinian nationalism, has become an essential accessory among many pro-Palestine marcher





