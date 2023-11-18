Pro-Palestine Protesters Arrested at Waterloo Station

Several pro-Palestine protesters were arrested on Saturday after staging a 'sit-in' at Waterloo Station, one of over 100 marches across the UK, which also included a demonstration outside Sir Keir Starmer's constituency office in north London.

Officers made ten arrests in total on Saturday, as pro-Palestine protesters launched series of smaller demonstrations on Saturday instead of the large marches that have taken place since Israel first responded to the Hamas attack on its people on October 7. Offences include breach of bail conditions, public order, racially aggravated public order, inciting racial hatred, affray and obstruction. Five of the arrests came in Waterloo as Palestine supporters and Just Stop Oil members sat on the floor of the central London station to demand a ceasefire. British Transport Police soon moved in to arrest them. Officers said that no services had been disrupted, and that the protest had been moved outside the station. The protesters then sat on Westminster Bridge Road, before police moved them on again. They then walked to Parliament Square





