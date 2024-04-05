Private school offers to cover VAT on fees if Labour wins election

A county private school has defended its offer to cover VAT on fees if Labour wins the next general election – and its striking billboard advertising the plan. Adcote School , near Shrewsbury , has become one of only two private school s in the country to say it would absorb the 20 per cent VAT charge on school fees being proposed by the Labour Party .

The school for girls, where boarding fees are currently £11,700 per term, revealed the plan with a giant advert alongside the A5 on the approach to Shrewsbury's Dobbies island. The billboard , which has been taken down this week, features a picture of one of the school's pupils – Lottie, along with the phrase 'VAT? What VAT?'. The move has been criticised by other private schools, but Adcote's headteacher Victoria Taylor said the decision had not been taken lightly, adding that the school is dedicated to supporting its communit

