A private investigator has revealed to John Cleese that he found him to be “kind of boring” as he discussed how he would be hired to gather information on high profile figures.

Appearing on an upcoming episode of Cleese’s GB News series The Dinosaur Hour, he discussed how he previously had investigated the 84-year-old Fawlty Towers actor for newspapers.Discussing how he operated, Portley-Hanks claimed: “I was a private investigator and whenever a story was breaking I had to track that person down so they (the UK newspapers) could go and interview them or contact them.

He said he would make 250,000 dollars (£206,000) a year as he built a reputation that he could “find out everything about anybody”, claiming that he has the social security numbers for the five last US presidents and “all of their data”. headtopics.com

Tarrant said: “I just thought it was a rubbish phone that I was using. But then when I split from my wife, I mean it became just open season. He described his chauffeur as a “lovely guy” who was one of his “closest friends” after working with him for more than 20 years but said things got tense amid the hacking period.

“And this carried on through the night and through the next morning when I took her to work and so on. “Jim turned to me, a great big lump, with tears in his eyes. He said, ‘you’ve got to think that’s me.’ And I said, ‘you know, I love you mate. I do think it was you. It can’t, it’s nobody else, no other explanation’. headtopics.com

