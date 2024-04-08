Private clinic promotes banned hay fever drug despite crackdown on illegal adverts

A potentially dangerous jab which was banned as a hay fever drug because it can have 'serious side effects ' is being promoted by a private clinic in Britain despite a crackdown on illegal adverts. The Medicines & Health care products Regulatory Agency ( MHRA ) has taken action against one practice which was found to be advertising triamcinolone. The £75 steroid-based jab, which also goes by the brand name Kenalog , has not been allowed as a hay fever treatment in Britain since 2019.
There were concerns that the drug, which works by suppressing the immune system - something that reduces that impact to hay fever symptoms - could cause reduced bone strength, hair loss and skin pigmentation changes. Some doctors have claimed the treatment is like 'using a hammer to crack nuts', with fears that using it could lead to people becoming more susceptible to catching other illnesses, The Telegraph reports. Triamcinolone, also known by its brand name Kenalog, was banned by the NHS as a hay fever treatment a decade ago. The Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has taken action against Cheltenham-based clinic Ruth Jackson Aesthetics over advertising the drug as a hay fever treatment. Millions of people in Britain suffer from hay fever every year, with the condition caused by the body's immune system reacting to pollen released by plants such as trees, grass and weeds
