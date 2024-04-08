Private clinic promotes banned hay fever drug despite crackdown on illegal adverts

A potentially dangerous jab which was banned as a hay fever drug because it can have 'serious side effects ' is being promoted by a private clinic in Britain despite a crackdown on illegal adverts. The Medicines & Health care products Regulatory Agency ( MHRA ) has taken action against one practice which was found to be advertising triamcinolone. The £75 steroid-based jab, which also goes by the brand name Kenalog , has not been allowed as a hay fever treatment in Britain since 2019.

There were concerns that the drug, which works by suppressing the immune system - something that reduces that impact to hay fever symptoms - could cause reduced bone strength, hair loss and skin pigmentation changes. Some doctors have claimed the treatment is like 'using a hammer to crack nuts', with fears that using it could lead to people becoming more susceptible to catching other illnesses, The Telegraph reports. Triamcinolone, also known by its brand name Kenalog, was banned by the NHS as a hay fever treatment a decade ago. The Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has taken action against Cheltenham-based clinic Ruth Jackson Aesthetics over advertising the drug as a hay fever treatment. Millions of people in Britain suffer from hay fever every year, with the condition caused by the body's immune system reacting to pollen released by plants such as trees, grass and weeds

Hay Fever Drug Banned Private Clinic Advertising Side Effects Immune System Treatment Kenalog MHRA

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US could use private contractors in ‘high-risk’ maritime aid to Gaza operation'This is an extremely hostile environment where you would have to put armed contractors on the ground with a licence to kill,' says one expert

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Klopp reveals private Pep Guardiola phone call as Liverpool exit announcedJurgen Klopp reiterates his professional admiration for Pep Guardiola but says he is unsure if they are friends outside of football

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Louis Walsh's life in Ireland, music mogul past and 'private' love lifeMusic manager Louis Walsh is currently appearing on ITV's Celebrity Big Brother alongside his pal Sharon Osbourne - but how much do we really know about the outspoken star?

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Private Jet Successfully Lands in Edinburgh Despite Storm KathleenPassengers on board a private jet were left cheering after the pilot successfully managed to get the aircraft on the tarmac in Edinburgh whilst getting battered by Storm Kathleen. The group were returning from a surprise ski trip in Norway on Saturday and were braced for a bumpy ride after checking the weather report.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Jelly Roll's private airplane is forced to make an emergency landingJelly Roll will make it to the 2024 CMT Awards on time! The singer, 39, was on his way from Los Angeles to Austin, TX for Sunday's awards ceremony when his private airplane was forced to turn around.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Jelly Roll's private airplane is forced to make an emergency landingJelly Roll will make it to the 2024 CMT Awards on time! The singer, 39, was on his way from Los Angeles to Austin, TX for Sunday's awards ceremony when his private airplane was forced to turn around.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »