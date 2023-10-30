Prisoner's lover secretly smuggled drugs into jail for inmate boyfriend

A woman who smuggled drugs into a prison for her inmate lover has dodged being jailed herself. Kirsty Wright, 31, admitted conveying an item into HMP Humber, in Brough, near Hull, in August 2022.

Hull Crown Court heard that staff had a "hard enough job" without people like Wright creating a serious problem with "power imbalances" inside the prison, Hull Live reports. Neil Coxon, prosecuting, said that Wright took 16 Subutex tablets into HMP Humber for a prisoner she was visiting. The tablets are used to help prevent withdrawal symptoms from drugs such as heroin.

Wright was in a relationship with the man at the time, although they have since broken up. The court heard that she had been persuaded to attempt to smuggle the drugs into the jail. The prisoner has not been prosecuted for his role, but he has been subject to disciplinary action by prison bosses. Mr Coxon said: "He was removed from the prison where he was at and his privileges were withdrawn." headtopics.com

The Subutex tablets were wrapped in three layers of packaging, with Wright's fingerprints on the second layer. The court heard this suggested that she had not just been handed the finished package. Top UK & World stories today Judge Mark Bury told her: "I just wanted to tell you how serious your behaviour was. We can't have people taking things into prison like this.

"The prisons and prison staff have a hard enough task looking after the inmates without things being taken in, which could upset the routine and create power imbalances in prison." Wright, who told the court she was "sorry", was given a three-month suspended prison sentence and 15 days' rehabilitation. headtopics.com

