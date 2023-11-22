Prison flags supporting LGBT+ community taken down after complaint

The flag is a version of the traditional Pride flag with additional colours to represent the trans community, people of colour, and those who died during the HIV and AIDS crisis. Conservative MP Nick Fletcher complained about the flag promoting the idea of being born in the wrong body. The justice secretary confirmed that the flags were taken down from HMP Pentonville and HMP Wandsworth.





itvlondon » / 🏆 116. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The prison project helping female inmates at HMP Styal reset their livesThe prison scheme, encouraging inmates to reset their lives, also helps reduce reoffending rates.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Drug dealer who went on run from prison wanted to 'free his mind'Terence Griffiths called the open prison 'chaotic' and preferred the order and routine of HMP Altcourse

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

HMP Stoke Heath without running water for two daysInmates at HMP Stoke Heath in Shropshire were given bottled water while the problem was fixed.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

No Noise Impact Assessment Made at HMP/YOI Stirling, Raises ConcernsScottish Prison Service (SPS) and Stirling Council are facing scrutiny after it was revealed that no noise impact assessment was conducted at HMP/YOI Stirling. Residents have been complaining about consistent noise disturbances and offensive language from the prison. The Cabinet Secretary for Justice confirmed that no assessment was made prior to construction.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Man's death in HMP Forest Bank cell 'unpreventable', coroner rulesRaymond Lucy, 63, had COPD - his family claimed he had no fresh air in his cell

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Double killer caused 'excruciating injuries' after throwing boiling water in the face of HMP Wakefield inmateA convicted double murderer threw boiling water in the face of a cell neighbour at HMP Wakefield, leaving him in “excruciating pain”.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »