Priscilla Presley reveals Lisa Marie's struggles before her death

Priscilla Presley broke down in tears as she explained her late daughter Lisa Marie was 'suicidal' months before her death. Lisa Marie died on January 12 2023 aged 54 from the small bowel obstruction caused by previous weight-loss surgery - with opioids found in her blood at the time of her death. Priscilla said Lisa Marie was still struggling with the loss of her son Benjamin Keough, who committed suicide in 2020. During an appearance on TalkTV, which is set to air on Thursday, she told host Piers Morgan: 'It was unbearable. I lost my mother, my grandson and my daughter. 'Losing Ben was the hardest thing for her, he took his own life, he was the love of her life. She adored him, she would do anything for him. Emotional: Priscilla Presley broke down in tears as she explained her late daughter Lisa Marie was 'suicidal' months before her death Tragic: Lisa Marie died on January 12 2023 aged 54 from the small bowel obstruction caused by previous weight-loss surgery - with opioids found in her blood at the time of her death She continued: 'We were sitting in Memphis in the suit, she said I don't know if i want to be here. She would go on about ben and how she was still grieving, this was a couple of months.' It comes after Prsscilla revealed her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley complained of her stomach 'hurting really bad' just days before her tragic death from a bowel obstructio

