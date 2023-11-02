Priscilla Presley reveals Lisa Marie's struggles before her death

Priscilla Presley broke down in tears as she explained her late daughter Lisa Marie was 'suicidal' months before her death. Lisa Marie died on January 12 2023 aged 54 from the small bowel obstruction caused by previous weight-loss surgery - with opioids found in her blood at the time of her death. Priscilla said Lisa Marie was still struggling with the loss of her son Benjamin Keough, who committed suicide in 2020

. During an appearance on TalkTV, which is set to air on Thursday, she told host Piers Morgan: 'It was unbearable. I lost my mother, my grandson and my daughter. 'Losing Ben was the hardest thing for her, he took his own life, he was the love of her life. She adored him, she would do anything for him. Emotional: Priscilla Presley broke down in tears as she explained her late daughter Lisa Marie was 'suicidal' months before her death Tragic: Lisa Marie died on January 12 2023 aged 54 from the small bowel obstruction caused by previous weight-loss surgery - with opioids found in her blood at the time of her death She continued: 'We were sitting in Memphis in the suit, she said I don't know if i want to be here. She would go on about ben and how she was still grieving, this was a couple of months.' It comes after Prsscilla revealed her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley complained of her stomach 'hurting really bad' just days before her tragic death from a bowel obstructio

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAİLUK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESUN: Priscilla Presley Opens Up About Unbearable Loss in Recent YearsPriscilla Presley discusses the devastating impact of the losses she has experienced and her desire for privacy in an exclusive interview on TalkTV.

Source: TheSun | Read more »

HELLOMAG: Celebrity deaths: Remembering the stars who died in 2023Paying tribute to celebrities who have died in 2023 – Matthew Perry, Lisa Marie Presley, Tina Turner, more

Source: hellomag | Read more »

TIME: Democrats Are Holding Their Own In Kentucky And MississippiDemocratic candidate for Mississippi Governor Brandon Presley; Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear

Source: TIME | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Matthew Perry's Crush on Lisa Kudrow RevealedMatthew Perry had a major crush on Lisa Kudrow during the filming of Friends, but had to pretend otherwise due to a 'no hookup rule' on set. Despite this, Lisa offered him support during his struggles with addiction.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Matthew Perry's 'secret relationship' with Lisa Kudrow made filming difficultMatthew Perry had a major crush on Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow but had to pretend otherwise.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Lisa Evans continuing to inspire after reaching 100th Scotland appearanceKevin Johnstone, secretary at Jeanfield Swifts Girls, highlighted the importance of role models like Evans

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »