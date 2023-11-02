Priscilla Presley breaks down in tears as she reveals heartbreaking details on late daughter Lisa Marie months before death

opened up about her daughter Lisa Marie Presley's heart-wrenching struggles leading up to her untimely death at the age of 54 on January 12, 2023.

During a candid interview on TalkTV, set to air Thursday, Priscilla couldn't hold back her tears as she recounted the depth of Lisa Marie’s grief following the suicide of her beloved son, Benjamin Keough, in 2020.

Just months before her death, Priscilla vividly remembered Lisa Marie expressing doubts about wanting to go on, still deeply mourning Benjamin, whom she cherished deeply. The sudden death of Lisa Marie stirred not only sorrow but also conflict within the family. An inheritance dispute ensued between Priscilla and Lisa Marie's daughter, Riley Keough, over the control of the significant estate. headtopics.com

The coroner's report on Lisa Marie provided clarity on the medical conditions leading to her death, including the discovery of prescription opioids. The document painted a picture of Lisa Marie's struggles with overmedication, her history of substance abuse, and the devastating loss of her son.

In the face of this tragedy, Lisa Marie's life stands as a testament to the complex journey she navigated—a journey marked by the soaring highs of a celebrated lineage and the harrowing lows of personal demons fought fiercely but privately. headtopics.com

