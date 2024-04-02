Printworks screens to host free gaming event

The huge Printworks screens that have formed part of a whopping £21m revamp of the area will be put to good use later this week as part of a free gaming event to coincide with the Easter holidays, which will be the first of its kind for the venue. Unveiled last month, the city centre venue’s 1000m screen takes over the entire ceiling across the site’s alleyway and features visually impressive graphics throughout the day, taking visitors on trips through the jungle and even outer space.

On Thursday (April 4), the screen will be transformed into a huge games console where up to 100 people at any one time can take part in free rounds of competitive games in order to try their luck at winning some prize

