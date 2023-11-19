Princess of Wales to Host Christmas Carol Service with Royal Family Members

Kate's now traditional festive event will be attended by members of the royal family , with the King and Queen likely to join the congregation, like last year. Singers Beverley Knight and Adam Lambert, multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier, performer Freya Ridings and singer-songwriter James Bay will be among the entertainers at the Westminster Abbey service.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more: DAİLYMAİLUK »
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
İTVNEWS: Princess of Wales says England can leave Rugby World Cup with ‘heads held high’Kate said the England players ‘can be so proud’ of their tournament after their semi-final defeat.
Source: itvnews | Read more »
OBSERVER_OWL: Princess of Wales says England can leave Rugby World Cup with ‘heads held high’Kate said the England players ‘can be so proud’ of their tournament after their semi-final defeat.
Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »
GLASGOW_TİMES: Princess of Wales says England can leave Rugby World Cup with ‘heads held high’Kate said the England players ‘can be so proud’ of their tournament after their semi-final defeat.
Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »
BRİTİSHVOGUE: The Princess Of Wales Styles Her Skinny Jeans And Chelsea Boots In A Quintessentially British FashionThe Princess of Wales just visited a North London park in her signature off-duty uniform of skinny jeans, Chelsea boots and a Barbour jacket. Click to see her signature look.
Source: BritishVogue | Read more »
BRİTİSHVOGUE: The Princess of Wales Reveals She’s A Fan Of This Buzzy Wellness TrendThe Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, revealed she's a fan of cold water plunging, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lady Gaga, and Madonna are also fans of the buzzy wellbeing trend.
Source: BritishVogue | Read more »
HELLOMAG: The Prince and Princess of Wales travel to Scotland after family breakWilliam and Kate are visiting Moray and Inverness
Source: hellomag | Read more »