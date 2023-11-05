Princess Kate reveals her university hobbies and how they shaped her royal life

The Princess of Wales opened up about her time as a student in university during a visit to Nottingham Trent last month. Kate, 41, gave an insight into the sporting clubs she used to throw herself into including tennis and hockey and revealed the one other pastime she took up that set her up well for royal life. The University of St Andrews is where the mum-of-three first met her husband Prince William, 41, who was also studying there at the time, Hello! reports.

Explaining how the prestigious institution was the perfect opportunity to try a variety of new activities, Kate said: "I remember university for me was one of those great opportunities to try out new hobbies, and that has carried through now. “I loved trying out new things, and challenging myself, whether (in) sports, music, or art. I love being outside and being a part of all the different sports clubs, so doing things like hockey and tennis at university, but I also tried out the photography club at university, which was great and I met totally new friends, and that’s something I continue to love and enjoy now." The royal has proven herself to be quite the skilled photographer as she often posts pictures of her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on the Royal Family's Instagram page. Join the Daily Record's WhatsApp community here and get the latest news sent straight to your message

