Princess Diana's death centre stage in first trailer for The Crown's final season

A new trailer for the popular TV series shows the Queen saying she wants Diana, portrayed by Elizabeth Debicki, to “find peace”.Diana is seen playing a piano and reflecting on her difficulties dealing with media attention.

She says: “(I) don’t really understand how I ended up here, dashing around and losing sight of myself in the process.A front page story about the relationship between Diana and film producer Dodi Al Fayed - played by Khalid Abdalla -The Queen (Imelda Staunton) says: “All one wants is for that girl to find peace.”In front of Diana, she also says: “You’ve finally succeeded in turning this house upside down. It’s nothing less than a revolution.

Series six will begin where the fifth series concluded, with Prince Charles and Princess Diana spending summer apart after their divorce.In the teaser, Dominic West as Prince Charles can be heard saying the Queen should “be mother to the nation” as there is talk of silence from Buckingham Palace. headtopics.com

He adds: “You’ve seen the images on the television, Diana gave people what they needed, all over the world in their thousands, and they adored her for it.” The trailer ends with the line: “This is going to be the biggest thing that any of us have ever seen.”For the latest entertainment and arts news, listen to our podcast Unscripted...

