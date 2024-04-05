Princess Catharina-Amalia to Attend State Banquet at Royal Palace Amsterdam

The first day will culminate in a state banquet at the Royal Palace Amsterdam and the Dutch royal household has confirmed that Princess Catharina-Amalia will join her parents, Princess Beatrix and Princess Margriet at the white-tie affair. The royal wore the Dutch Star Button Tiara – the jewels worn by Queen Maxima on her wedding day in 2002 – alongside a beautiful pink caped evening gown .
In 2023, Catharina-Amalia sported another of the Dutch royal family's jewels – the Ruby Peacock Tiara – for Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's wedding reception in Jordan in June. birthday gala in October last year, she dazzled in a blue caped gown by Belgian fashion brand Essential Antwerp and Queen Emma of the Netherlands' sapphire tiara. The princess has been studying for a degree in Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics at the University of Amsterdam since September 202
Princess Catharina-Amalia State Banquet Royal Palace Amsterdam Dutch Star Button Tiara Pink Caped Evening Gown Ruby Peacock Tiara Queen Emma Of The Netherlands Sapphire Tiara
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Princess Anne visits Glasgow to support TS Queen MaryGlasgow was treated to a royal visit by The Princess Royal.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »