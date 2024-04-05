Princess Catharina-Amalia to Attend State Banquet at Royal Palace Amsterdam

The first day will culminate in a state banquet at the Royal Palace Amsterdam and the Dutch royal household has confirmed that Princess Catharina-Amalia will join her parents, Princess Beatrix and Princess Margriet at the white-tie affair. The royal wore the Dutch Star Button Tiara – the jewels worn by Queen Maxima on her wedding day in 2002 – alongside a beautiful pink caped evening gown .

In 2023, Catharina-Amalia sported another of the Dutch royal family's jewels – the Ruby Peacock Tiara – for Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's wedding reception in Jordan in June. birthday gala in October last year, she dazzled in a blue caped gown by Belgian fashion brand Essential Antwerp and Queen Emma of the Netherlands' sapphire tiara. The princess has been studying for a degree in Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics at the University of Amsterdam since September 202

Princess Catharina-Amalia State Banquet Royal Palace Amsterdam Dutch Star Button Tiara Pink Caped Evening Gown Ruby Peacock Tiara Queen Emma Of The Netherlands Sapphire Tiara

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



hellomag / 🏆 24. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why Princess Eugenie’s sons don’t have royal titles – but Princess Beatrice’s daughter does...Princess Eugenie has given birth to a boy and reveals sweet meaning behind baby’s name

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Princess Madeleine poses with mini-me daughters Princess Leonore and Princess Adrienne in adorable new photoThe royal shares her children with her husband Christopher O'Neill

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Princess Anne visits Glasgow to support TS Queen MaryGlasgow was treated to a royal visit by The Princess Royal.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Princess Mette-Marit reacts after the Princess of Wales shares cancer diagnosisPrincess Kate released a deeply emotional video on Friday

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Princesses' most difficult times in the public eyeCrown Princess Victoria and Princess Charlene are some of the royals to have faced health battles

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Charlotte Casiraghi dazzles in sequin slip dress with dramatic split at star-studded royal galaPrincess Caroline's daughter attended the glittering ball alongside Princess Charlene and Prince Albert

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »