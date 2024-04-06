Princess Beatrice's Involvement in Prince Andrew's Newsnight Interview Revealed

The infamous BBC Newsnight interview with Prince Andrew is back under the microscope, thanks to a contentious Netflix drama that delves into the backstory of the revealing conversation. One royal who is likely dreading the rehashing of this disastrous interview is none other than the Duke of York's eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice .

The 35 year old was an "unexpected guest" at a meeting between Andrew and several Newsnight staff members, where they were trying to convince the Queen's second son to participate in the candid discussion. Among those present was Sam McAlister, the former Newsnight producer whose memoir serves as the foundation for the new Netflix series Scoop, the Mirror reports. McAlister previously disclosed that Beatrice "asked sensible questions" about the proposal and expressed sympathy for the princess as her father "discussed his relationship" with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstei

