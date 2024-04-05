Princess Beatrice's Ever-Changing Hairstyles: A High Glamour Era

's enviably sleek auburn hair has developed a serious reputation for being the ultimate 'hair goals', and with the royal's winning streak of immaculate appearances in recent years, it's easy to see why. When Princess Beatrice 's society stylist, Olivia Buckingham , entered the royal's life five years ago, royal style watchers noticed a visible change in Beatrice's flair for fashion.

From fabulous florals to luxury brands and head-turning tailoring, Buckingham has been responsible for Princess Beatrice's most noteworthy sartorial era - but style doesn't end with clothes.has also been seen experimenting with several different hairstyles over the years, not shying away from dramatic transformations in length and ultra-glamorous Hollywood curls that challenge the royal status quo of conservative dressing.has worn hair extensions for years, Princess Beatrice appears to be far less discreet about her ever-changing hairstyles. And we're totally here for her high glamour er

Princess Beatrice Hairstyles Fashion Olivia Buckingham Royal Style

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



hellomag / 🏆 24. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why Princess Eugenie’s sons don’t have royal titles – but Princess Beatrice’s daughter does...Princess Eugenie has given birth to a boy and reveals sweet meaning behind baby’s name

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Why Prince William's cousins do not carry out royal dutiesPrincess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips are not working royals

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Princess Beatrice & Princess Eugenie: 7 items you need to emulate their royal styleFrom handbags and headbands to floral prints and bold hues, the royal sister's style game is seriously unmatched...

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's adorable must-see childhood photosThe royal sisters were the cutest pair back in the day

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Princess Madeleine poses with mini-me daughters Princess Leonore and Princess Adrienne in adorable new photoThe royal shares her children with her husband Christopher O'Neill

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Edoardo Mapelli-Mozzi's ex Dara Huang shares thoughts on co-parenting with Princess BeatriceThe architect and Edoardo separated in 2018, when their son Wolfie was one year old

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »