Princess Anne's Favorite Boots: A Perfect Blend of Regal and Casual

It's a tough game to find the right shoes that work for both regal and casual occasions, but the Princess Royal has managed it. Spotted on several royal outings, the leather-lined, suede House of Bruar boots have become a staple of the Princess's wardrobe. She has them in both black and brown in order to go with most outfits.

And since the weather is not cheering up this spring, Princess Anne brought her autumn/winter staple out again over Easter, teaming her boots with a spring-like green coat. The boots were first spotted just over a year ago on 13 March, on the second day of the Cheltenham Festival, where Princess Anne attended with Andrew Parker-Bowles. She paired the boots with a light beige coat and white gloves. She debuted the black version of the boots at a Christmas service at Sandringham alongside King Charles III and Queen Camilla. This time, the Princess opted for a vibrant red coat and matching hat to bring on the festive spiri

