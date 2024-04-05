Prince William to Become Second-Tallest Measured Monarch in British History

After his father became King following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, Prince William is now first in line to the throne as he takes on more senior duties within the Royal Family . And when he becomes King one day, the Prince of Wales will make history thanks to one specific trait of his. Measuring in at 6ft 3in, Prince William , 41, is known for his tall stature – a figure which will make him the second-tallest measured monarch in Britain’s history.

But while the Prince of Wales’ height is pretty remarkable, he won’t be as tall as former British monarch Edward IV who measured 6ft 4in when he reigned between 1461 to 1483. However, he will be taller than Edward I, who was on the throne from 1272 until 1307, and who came in at 6ft 2in. During his time on the throne, Edward I’s height even secured him the nickname ‘Edward Longshanks’. The future monarch will also be taller than Charles II who was also 6ft 2in during his reign between 1630 and 1685

