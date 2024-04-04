Prince William Struggles to Accept Truths About Brother Harry, Says Expert

Prince William has had a tough time accepting some truths about his younger brother Harry, according to a royal expert . The Duke of Sussex is planning to return to the UK next month and it's been reported he hopes of reuniting with his father and brother after the fallout from his tell-all memoir Spare. The relationship between Harry, wife Meghan Markle and the rest of the Royal Family , including the Prince and Princess of Wales, is currently strained.

Royal author Tom Quinn suggests that the time apart has given William plenty of time to reflect, leading him to a sad conclusion. Speaking to the Mirror, Quinn said: 'Increasingly as time goes on William realizes he really doesn't need Harry anymore. He feels Harry has been the complete opposite of a supporting younger brother and everything he does makes William's life more difficult.

Prince William Prince Harry Duke Of Sussex Memoir Strained Relationship Reconciliation Royal Expert

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why Prince Harry inherited MORE money than Prince William from major royalPrince Harry proves his ‘petulance’ by only appearing at Diana event AFTER William has gone home – there’s no coming back, royal expert says

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Prince William's unsuccessful attempt at private meeting with Prince Harry after shocking confessionRoyal author Valentine Low appears in the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Prince William and Prince Harry to attend Diana Legacy Award ceremony separatelyBoth the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex will take part in a ceremony paying tribute to their late mother at the Diana Legacy Award. The Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex are set to make a joint appearance at a memorial event for Princess Diana on Thursday but will steer clear of each other - despite the fact Harry will only appear virtually.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Prince Harry 'tried to warn' Kate Middleton about Prince William in clipPrince Harry has been very vocal about his brother Prince William's behaviour over the years and fans believe he warned sister-in-law Kate Middleton about her husband.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer reveals reason for 'endless nightmares'The Earl is a supportive uncle to Prince William and Prince Harry

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Meet Prince William and Princess Kate's three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince LouisThe Prince and Princess of Wales share three children

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »