Prince William's Royal Duties Amidst Family Health Struggles

It's a highly difficult time for the entire Royal Family but Prince William in particular has a lot on his plate as he juggles his royal duties alongside being a parent to his three young kids all while supporting his wife, Kate Middleton through her preventative chemotherapy.

His father, King Charles is also being treated for cancer at the same time, leaving two of the most senior royals unable to undertake public duties at the current moment, meaning William's engagements are more important than ever right now. When the Princess of Wales announced she had been diagnosed with cancer in an emotional video message to the public, the monarch was one of the first to show his support for his "beloved daughter in law". It's no secret that Kate and Charles share a very close relationship but a royal author has claimed that without a serious heart-to-heart conversation between William and his father , the Prince and Princess of Wales may never have even got together, the Mirror report

