Prince William labelled 'power hungry' in new book by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's unofficial biographer

Omid Scobie, the unofficial biographer of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, has released the cover of his new book 'Endgame', which describes Prince William as 'power hungry'. The book delves into the fractured foundations of the House of Windsor after Queen Elizabeth II's death and explores the current state of the British monarchy. Scobie claims to have interviewed palace staff, friends of the Royals, and even family members to gather information for the book.

