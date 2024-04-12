Prince William enjoys father-son bonding time at Aston Villa match

Prince William was seen enjoying father-son bonding time with George at Aston Villa 's Conference League match, marking his first public appearance since Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis . The Prince of Wales was spotted applauding in the Villa Park stands with his eldest son as Villa took an early lead over Lille. William, a devoted Aston Villa fan, mouthed a few words to his smiling son, who was dressed in a claret and blue supporters' scarf.
The family has been staying at Anmer Hall in Norfolk while Kate Middleton receives treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer. Prince William broke his social media silence to pay tribute to Rachel Daly after her retirement from international football. Footage of the match showed Prince William and Prince George celebrating Aston Villa's opening goal
Prince William George Aston Villa Conference League Father-Son Bonding Cancer Diagnosis
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Prince William and Prince George Attend Aston Villa Match TogetherPrince William and Prince George were seen together at an Aston Villa match, their first public outing since the Princess of Wales' cancer announcement. They celebrated the club's win and showed support for the team.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »