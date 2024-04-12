Prince William enjoys father-son bonding time at Aston Villa match

Prince William was seen enjoying father-son bonding time with George at Aston Villa 's Conference League match, marking his first public appearance since Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis . The Prince of Wales was spotted applauding in the Villa Park stands with his eldest son as Villa took an early lead over Lille. William, a devoted Aston Villa fan, mouthed a few words to his smiling son, who was dressed in a claret and blue supporters' scarf.

The family has been staying at Anmer Hall in Norfolk while Kate Middleton receives treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer. Prince William broke his social media silence to pay tribute to Rachel Daly after her retirement from international football. Footage of the match showed Prince William and Prince George celebrating Aston Villa's opening goal

Prince William George Aston Villa Conference League Father-Son Bonding Cancer Diagnosis

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prince William and Prince George Attend Aston Villa Match TogetherPrince William and Prince George were seen together at an Aston Villa match, their first public outing since the Princess of Wales' cancer announcement. They celebrated the club's win and showed support for the team.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Prince William is seen at Aston Villa match with GeorgeThe Prince of Wales was seen applauding in the Villa Park stands with his eldest son, Prince George, as forward Ollie Watkins' header saw Villa take an early lead over French side Lille in the 14th minute.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Prince William gives his verdict on Aston Villa's Europa Conference winVilla fan Prince William admitted 2-0 would have been a better scoreline after a late Lille goal kept their Europa Conference League quarter-final very much alive.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Meet Prince William and Princess Kate's three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince LouisThe Prince and Princess of Wales share three children

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Aston Villa 2 Wolves 0: Why are Villa so good at defending leads?Aston Villa tightened their hold on a top-four finish with an efficient win - this is how they did it

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Prince William interrupts Easter break to share heartwarming messageThe Prince of Wales is a huge Aston Villa fan

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »