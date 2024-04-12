Prince William Attends Aston Villa Game with Prince George

Prince William attended an Aston Villa game with Prince George , his first public appearance since Princess Kate's cancer announcement . They were seen smiling and applauding in the stands as Aston Villa won 2-1 against Lille .

William turned to say something to his son during the match. Kate revealed in March that she is undergoing cancer treatment.

