Prince William asked about his bank account during visit to Manchester

The Prince of Wales was put on the spot when a cheeky boy asked how much was in his bank account during a visit to Manchester's Moss Side. William was joined by the Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham for the tour after the prince's Royal Foundation and the politician's office donated £50,000 each to bolster the work of the Manchester Peace Together Alliance.

As he met young people and volunteers at the Hideaway Youth Project, a lead partner of the Manchester Peace Together Alliance, he sat down with some schoolchildren working on a collage.Amir Hassan, 11, made William laugh when he asked him "How much do you have in your bank account?" and the schoolboy said afterwards the future king had quipped he "didn't know". Prince William’s true fortune is laid bare in the Duchy's annual report

