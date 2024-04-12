Prince William and Prince George Attend Football Match Together

Last month, Prince William and his son Prince George were seen together at a football match . They looked happy as they watched their team win the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final. Prince George , who is 10 years old, was noticed for his height, as he now stands shoulder-to-shoulder with his father. They were both wearing navy blue jumpers and George proudly wore his Aston Villa scarf. During the match, George sat between his father and one of his friends.

Prince William is a fan of Aston Villa and explained that he chose to support them because he wanted a team that would provide him with more exciting moments

Prince William Prince George Football Match UEFA Europa Conference League Aston Villa

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



hellomag / 🏆 24. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prince William and Prince George Attend Aston Villa Match TogetherPrince William and Prince George were seen together at an Aston Villa match, their first public outing since the Princess of Wales' cancer announcement. They celebrated the club's win and showed support for the team.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Meet Prince William and Princess Kate's three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince LouisThe Prince and Princess of Wales share three children

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Prince William and Prince Harry to attend Diana Legacy Award ceremony separatelyBoth the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex will take part in a ceremony paying tribute to their late mother at the Diana Legacy Award. The Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex are set to make a joint appearance at a memorial event for Princess Diana on Thursday but will steer clear of each other - despite the fact Harry will only appear virtually.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Prince William and Princess Kate prepare to leave Windsor for children's Easter holidaysPrince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis attend Lambrook School

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Prince William Attends Aston Villa Game with Prince GeorgePrince William breaks cover for the first time since Princess Kate's cancer announcement as he attends an Aston Villa game with Prince George. They were seen smiling and applauding in the stands as Aston Villa wins 2-1 against Lille.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Prince George is dad Prince William's double in cute unearthed photosPrince William's eldest child looked so like his royal father in the adorable baby pictures

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »