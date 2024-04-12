Prince William and Prince George Attend Football Match Together

Last month, Prince William and his son Prince George were seen together at a football match . They looked happy as they watched their team win the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final. Prince George , who is 10 years old, was noticed for his height, as he now stands shoulder-to-shoulder with his father. They were both wearing navy blue jumpers and George proudly wore his Aston Villa scarf. During the match, George sat between his father and one of his friends.
Prince William is a fan of Aston Villa and explained that he chose to support them because he wanted a team that would provide him with more exciting moments
Prince William Prince George Football Match UEFA Europa Conference League Aston Villa
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Prince William and Prince George Attend Aston Villa Match TogetherPrince William and Prince George were seen together at an Aston Villa match, their first public outing since the Princess of Wales' cancer announcement. They celebrated the club's win and showed support for the team.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »