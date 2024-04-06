Prince William and Kate's Love Story at University

The Prince and Princess of Wales' love story famously began at the University of St Andrews in Scotland . The couple met during their first year when they were both living at St Salvator's Halls of Residence and would later go on to live with one another. While the couple have now been married for almost 13 years and share three children, their first years together as students sound idyllic.

Prince William and Kate chose to live with two other housemates in the second year of university but ultimately made a home together for their third and fourth years in a private home situated off-campus that belonged to one of William's distant cousins. However, it would seem that the pair almost didn't get to live together at all in their second year due to a problem that their landlord had with previous male tenants. After hearing that there may be a problem, Kate stepped in to secure the house for herself, William and two of their closest friends

