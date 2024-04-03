Prince Harry 'uncomfortable' with Meghan Markle's new business venture

Prince Harry is believed to be "uncomfortable" with a certain part of Meghan Markle's new business venture according to royal expert Tom Quinn. The Duchess of Sussex, launched her brand, American Riviera Orchard, earlier this month and it's been reported she could bring in six figures within just weeks of the website and online shop going live. Royal author Tom Quinn told the Mirror that Harry fully supports Meghan but there is one part he's not quite sure about, the Express reports.

Quinn said: "Harry thinks the new brand is a great idea because it's Meghan's idea he's still so loved up that she can do no wrong in his eyes. "But we have to remember that he grew up in a family that would've looked down on this kind of commercial enterprise, so there is a part of Harry that's uncomfortable which is why we are unlikely to see Harry personally baking cakes or demonstrating kitchen utensils

