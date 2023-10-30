Prince Harry's new role revealed and why it's so special

Prince Harry, 39, has become an officially appointed member of the Board of Directors for conservation organisation, African Parks.

The father-of-two has been working closely with African Parks since 2016 and for the past six years, he has served as its President., it says: "The Duke has dedicated his life’s work to advancing causes that he is passionate about, and that bring about permanent change for people and places."

"For over two decades, he has taken a deep personal interest in frontline conservation projects across Africa that work to protect the region's natural resources and wildlife, for the benefit of local communities."He served as part of African Parks' team to help implement the first phase of the 500 Elephants project in 2016. headtopics.com

The Duke and Duchess reside with their two children in Montecito, California, having moved to the US in 2020 following their decision to step back as senior royals. The couple have been carving out their new lives stateside, including deals with Netflix, Meghan's podcast series with Spotify (which came to an end earlier this year), and their work with their Archewell Foundation.Harry and MeghanThe pair have long been advocates for online safety and trying to make social media platforms better, in particular for children and young people.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: hellomag »

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to break 'royal tradition' with parenting planThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been speculated about when it comes to the possibility of expanding their family in the near future. Read more ⮕

Prince Harry's Mischievous Pool PartyPrince Harry causes chaos at a pool party by throwing girls into the pool one after another. Read more ⮕

Prince Harry's Mischievous Pool PartyPrince Harry causes chaos at a pool party by throwing girls into the pool one after another. Read more ⮕

Duke of Beaufort's Memoir: Part 2 - Love LifeThe Duke of Beaufort continues to share stories from his memoir, this time focusing on his love life and his sudden success with women after becoming the Marquess of Worcester. He also recalls a humorous incident involving guacamole and a lady's Gucci handbag. Read more ⮕

Duke of Beaufort's Memoir: Part 2 - Love LifeThe Duke of Beaufort continues to share stories from his memoir, this time focusing on his love life and his sudden success with women after becoming the Marquess of Worcester. He also recalls a humorous incident involving guacamole and a lady's Gucci handbag. Read more ⮕

Real-Life Royals Show Off Their Halloween CostumesTake a look at the best photos of real-life royals and their European counterparts wearing fun costumes, including Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie, and Princess Kate. Read more ⮕