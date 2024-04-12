Prince Harry's Military Career and Deployment in Afghanistan

Prince Harry was reportedly 'livid' following an upsetting leak, and only two things would calm him down. Despite his current lifestyle gracing Hollywood's lavish events and mingling amidst celebrities, this hasn't always been the norm for the Duke of Sussex. In actual fact, he had a decade-long military career in the British army before his romance and eventual marriage to Meghan Markle turned him into a full-time Royal duty holder.

In 2006, Harry successfully 'passed out' after finishing his officer training at the esteemed Sandhurst Military Academy - he swiftly found himself appointed to Afghanistan, a country plagued by conflict. He was then assigned to the infamous Helmand province within Afghanistan in 2007, surrounded by a media blackout that was respected by all UK press. However, just ten weeks into his tour, the catastrophic decision was taken to recall Harry from the field in order to ensure his and his team's safety - this followed the publication of an international story detailing his deployment. Brigadier Andrew Mackay, the commanding officer of the Helmand task force at the time, stated: "The decision to withdraw Harry from operations was not made lightly and was given careful consideration. At the time of the decision, he was deployed in the field, conducting operations against the Taliban and we, therefore, had to consider not just the consequences for him personally but those that he was serving alongside.

