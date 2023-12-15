Prince Harry's High Court battle reveals phone hacking and unlawful information gathering

At the centre of Prince Harry's High Court battle with Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) were a selection of 33 articles dated between 1996 and 2009. The stories, published in the Daily Mirror, the Sunday Mirror and the People, covered the Duke of Sussex's relationship with his family and ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy, his military service, injuries and illnesses, and allegations of drug use.

Mr Justice Fancourt found that 15 out of the 33 articles were the product of phone hacking or other unlawful information gathering. The judge said Harry's phone was 'hacked to a modest extent', which was probably 'carefully controlled by certain people at each newspaper' and happened on occasions from about the end of 2003 to April 2009. The judge found articles relating to Harry's alleged drug taking had likely been the product of unlawful information gathering





