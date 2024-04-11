Prince Harry Reveals Origin of 'Spare' Nickname

Prince Harry has revealed the origin of his rather harsh nickname 'spare', which left Royal enthusiasts worldwide taken aback. The Duke of Sussex disclosed in a recently revisited excerpt from a book that it was his father, King Charles , who first coined the term. This came about when Princess Diana gave birth to a second son, to which Charles responded: 'Wonderful! Now you've given me an heir and a spare - my work is done' reports the Mirror.
The Guardian newspaper highlighted Prince Harry's longstanding resentment towards his nickname, a sentiment he expressed in his memoir. The paper stated: 'Harry's resentment of being the 'spare' is the underlying theme of his book, through chapters on his childhood, his schooling, his career as a royal and in the British Army, his relationship with his parents and brother, and his life with Meghan through courtship, wedding and marriage, to their own experience of parenthood.' In other news, it is reported that Prince Harry's first stop upon returning to England in May will be to visit his father, Prince Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. The Duke of Sussex has been open about his desire to mend the strained relationship with his father, and according to a Royal insider, he plans to visit his ailing father as soon as he lands in the UK. Harry, who will be flying in from California for his charity work with the Invictus Games, is keen to make the most of his time back home with his family
