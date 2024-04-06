Prince Harry reportedly having sleepless nights ahead of UK visit

Prince Harry is reportedly having " sleepless nights " ahead of his upcoming visit to the UK. The Duke of Sussex is due to return to the UK next month as he attends a celebration of ten years of the Invictus Games . He is also preparing to attend a special service at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8. A royal expert told our sister title, the Mirror, that the upcoming visit has brought on its challenges for Harry.

It is currently unclear if his wife, Meghan Markle, will return to the UK alongside Harry, even for a cause so close to her heart. Royal expert and author Tom Quinn said: "Harry and Megan are having sleepless nights about what they should do when Harry visits the UK later this year – he will have to do something to acknowledge the huge difficulties his family is going through, but he won’t want to do or say anything that seems to imply anything less than wholehearted support for his permanently aggrieved wife

