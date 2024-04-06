Prince Harry reportedly facing 'sleepless nights' ahead of UK return

The Duke of Sussex is reportedly facing 'sleepless nights' ahead of his return to the UK, with tensions said to be running high concerning Meghan's potential attendance - her first return to the UK since the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Prince Harry is expected to return to the UK next month to mark the 10 year anniversary of the Invictus Games at St. Paul's Cathedral on 8 May. An insider has now revealed that Prince Harry is feeling the pressure as he prepares for his visit.

While Meghan Markle often accompanies him at Invictus Games events, it remains uncertain if she will join him this time around. Royal author Tom Quinn told the Mirror: 'Harry and Meghan are having sleepless nights about what they should do when Harry visits the UK later this year he will have to do something to acknowledge the huge difficulties his family is going through, but he won't want to do or say anything that seems to imply anything less than wholehearted support for his permanently aggrieved wife

