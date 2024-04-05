Prince Harry Plans UK Return Amid Royal Family's Cancer News

Prince Harry is reported to be planning a return to the UK next month after the shock double cancer news affecting the Royal Family . The Duke of Sussex is heading back to his homeland for a service celebrating ten years of the Invictus Games , and it's been reported he hopes to meet with his brother Prince William while he's here following the announcements that both his father King Charles and sister-in-law Kate Middleton are both undergoing treatment.

Harry and wife Meghan Markle have been residing in Montecito, California for nearly four years now, after they chose to step down from their senior royal duties in 2020. Since moving, Harry has only made a few trips back to the UK, choosing to remain in the States unless necessary but in the wake of both his dad and Kate's cancer diagnosis, it's been reported he's keen to be here more to show support for his famil

Prince Harry UK Return Invictus Games Prince William Cancer King Charles Kate Middleton Meghan Markle California

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prince Harry plans return trip to the UK as Kate drama engulfs Royal FamilyHarry is reported to be keen to come over to the UK and offer his help to his family.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Prince Harry 'excluded' from King Charles' succession plans if he steps downPrince Harry will be 'excluded' from King Charles' succession plans if the monarch decides to step down early, according to a Royal expert. The comments come after the King was diagnosed with cancer.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Prince Harry to return to UK after Kate Middleton's cancer announcementPrince Harry is rumoured to be returning to the UK later this year, after Princess Kate Middleton's cancer announcement.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Prince Harry 'sets UK return date' amid Kate Middleton's cancer announcementPrince Harry last flew to the United Kingdom from the United States in February, with his trip taking place after he found out his father had been diagnosed with cancer

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Prince Harry's return to royals 'always an option', says Gary GoldsmithCelebrity Big Brother star Gary Goldsmith has been very vocal about the Royal Family since entering the house, and has now claimed it's 'always been an option' for Prince Harry to return.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Prince Harry will have 'some explaining' to do if he doesn't return to UKPrince Harry is set to return to the UK next month to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, but one royal expert has said he will have 'some explaining' to do if the plans fall through.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »