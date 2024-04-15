Prince Harry loses bid to appeal against decision on taxpayer-funded protection

took legal action against the Home Office over the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures that he should receive a different degree of taxpayer-funded protection when in the country.

Following the previous ruling, a spokesperson for the duke said he intended to challenge the judgment, adding that Harry “hopes he will obtain justice from the Court of Appeal”.On Monday, a judicial spokesperson said that Harry has lost his initial bid to appeal against the decision. However, the duke is still able to ask the Court of Appeal directly for the green light to bring an appeal.

He continued: “They have resulted in the case being largely contested by reference to new grounds, which have not been subjected to the normal permission process.“The breaches resulted from misapprehensions on the part of the defendant as to the duty of disclosure, which this decision has had to address at some length.

Sir Peter said: “There is no merit in this ‘partial success’ submission … The fact that the court did not accept each and every submission of the defendant as to the path to take towards dismissal of the claim does not alter the fact that the claimant comprehensively lost.”

Prince Harry Appeal Taxpayer-Funded Protection Ravec Decision

